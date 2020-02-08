GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title

MANKATO, Minn. — The No. 15 Northern Michigan University hockey program fell 7-3 at the hands of No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato Friday evening on the road.

A three-goal third period for the Mavericks proved the difference maker as they now hole the 2-1 regular season edge in the series. Able to find the back of the net once per period, it was not enough as Loughran, Klee and Beaulieu picked up goals for the Wildcats in the loss.