GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gladstone Braves and Negaunee Miners have shared plenty of recent history together on the field, facing two times in each of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons. The Miners have had the edge, though, coming out victorious in five of the six games. The Braves are hungry for a win, but they know the challenge that lies ahead.

“Year in and year out, they’re big, they’re physical,” said Gladstone Head Coach Craig Ness. “They always have athletes. It’s just a game you go into and the tougher team usually comes out. We’re just taking that as as what it is. We’re playing a very good Negaunee team, and it’s gonna give us a chance to see where we are and what we need to work on.”

While the Miners knocked the Braves out of the postseason on their way to the State Championship game in 2022, they know they’ve got their work cut out to repeat their success in 2023.

“They’re a very good team and I’m expecting a very hard-hitting, very strong team that’s going to come at us full force and we’ve got to be ready for that,” said Mitchell Paltzer, a Senior Guard and Defensive Tackle for Negaunee. “They’re going to come down the hill hard and fast.”

“Man they’re athletic, no question about it,” said Negaunee Head Coach Paul Jacobson. “They’re gonna utilize their talents. What they did, what they were able to do, against Marquette in week one, they’re a very good football team. So we have a we have a lot to prepare for and it’s a short week so we got to make sure we’re at our best every day.”

Both squads will look to set the tone early by executing what they do well, and hoping to slow down the other team’s weapons.

“It’s tough because they’ve changed and we’ve changed personnel,” Ness said. “Basically they’re going to run the same and so are we, but it’s learning the new kids. I know they’ve got a very good tailback, so coming into that, you know, that’s who we’re looking at as their main player, but they always have so many weapons.”

“Glad Nate Young’s a senior, we’ve been seeing him for several years now,” Jacobson said. “I think the last three years we’ve played Gladstone six times. Once in the regular season the once in the postseason. It seems like Nate’s been there forever, but looking at the the games last year, just great games. You know, what you look forward to as a coach, what you look forward to as a player to play in a game like that. That stands were full in both games. You know, just great U.P. football.”

“We’ve got to work harder in practice and get the mental reps and really go look after our plays and make sure we know what we’re doing more,” Paltzer said. “We weren’t really on top of it for Ishpeming.”

While recent history suggests these teams could meet again, this matchup will play a significant role in setting the trajectory of the rest of the season for both squads.

“You know, this really is a good measuring stick,” Jacobson said. “We were challenged in week one but Gladstone’s a Division 6 school like we are, so it’ll be interesting to see where this puts us after this game, but it will be a good measuring stick for sure.”

“Honestly, if we play hard. We play a good game, you know that, that’ll set the tone for us,” Ness said. “And if we take care of ourselves, I think we’ll do good things.

“Gladstone is a great team and beating them, it just it sets us up for just a whole new mental aspect that we can beat anybody,” Paltzer said. “I mean, Gladstone is one of the best teams in the U.P. and beating them is just gonna set a standard and an effort that we need to put forth in every game to make it far this year.”