Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

High School Sports Zone Header

GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee shocks Iron Mountain with buzzer beater

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners handed the Iron Mountaineers their first loss of the season thanks to a lay-in at the buzzer by Negaunee senior Foward, Alex Munson.

Highlights and post-game reaction from Munson, up top.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020"

Girls Districts Breakdown with ESPN UP's Tanner Hoops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Districts Breakdown with ESPN UP's Tanner Hoops"

Calumet Copper Kings breakdown w/ Jim Young, the voice of Copper Country Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calumet Copper Kings breakdown w/ Jim Young, the voice of Copper Country Hockey"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/5/2020"

Innovative Physical Therapy: Helping people with balance and dizziness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovative Physical Therapy: Helping people with balance and dizziness"