GAME OF THE WEEK: Negaunee shocks Iron Mountain with buzzer beater

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners handed the Iron Mountaineers their first loss of the season thanks to a lay-in at the buzzer by Negaunee senior Foward, Alex Munson.
Highlights and post-game reaction from Munson, up top.
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners handed the Iron Mountaineers their first loss of the season thanks to a lay-in at the buzzer by Negaunee senior Foward, Alex Munson.
Highlights and post-game reaction from Munson, up top.