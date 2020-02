Negaunee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners got a season-defining win over Westwood, Friday night, topping the Patriots, 43-33. Hear from Sophomore Foward, Alyssa Hill, and Head Coach, Mike O’Donnell after the Miners victory.

In the game, Senior guard, Tessa Leece reached 1,000 career points. Congrats Tessa on the huge accomplishment!