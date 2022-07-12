ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died. The university says he died Monday at the age of 81. No cause was provided.

Moeller coached the Wolverines from 1990-95, succeeding Bo Schembechler. He went 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles and four bowl victories.

After he resigned, he moved to the NFL and was an assistant for four teams. He coached the the Detroit Lions for seven games in 2000, going 4-3.

Moeller’s first head coaching job was at Illinois from 1977-79. Moeller was from Lima, Ohio. He played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State.