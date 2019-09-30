Ghormley named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Junior outside hitter Olivia Ghormley of the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this season. Ghormley led the Huskies to a perfect 3-0 weekend with three straight sweeps.

Ghormley, a native of Oneida, Wisconsin, recorded her 1,000th career kill Saturday to become the ninth player in program history to reach the milestone. Ghormley tallied 39 kills and averaged 4.33 kills per set. She also added 23 digs (2.56 per set), three assists, and a pair of block assists. Ghormley had a double-double Saturday with 16 kills and 11 digs. She has recorded double-digit kills in 12 of the 13 matches this season and ranks second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.2) and third in overall kills (185).

“She’s a great player and great teammate,” coach Matt Jennings said. “She’s worked so hard for everything she’s got. She doesn’t want any of the attention, but we’ll give it to her. To have 1,000 kills not even halfway through her junior year speaks to the kind of player she is.”

The Huskies took down Northern Michigan Tuesday, Saginaw Valley State Friday, and Lake Superior State Saturday to win their sixth straight match. Tech is 6-1 at the SDC Gym this season with all six wins being three-set sweeps.

The Huskies sit atop the GLIAC North Division standings with a 5-0 record and 10-3 overall mark. They will head back on the road this weekend for matches at Northwood Friday and Ferris State Saturday.

Ghormley was named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on September 9 and three times in 2018.

