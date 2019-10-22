Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week

Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – Junior outside hitter Olivia Ghormley of the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the second straight week and fourth time this season.

Ghormley, a native of Oneida, Wisconsin, led Tech to an undefeated weekend at the Midwest Region Crossover Tournament for the first time in program history. She was named to the Crossover All-Tournament Team for the second straight season after totaling 58 kills on the weekend, averaging 5.27 per set. She hit .329 with only 12 errors on 140 attempts while adding 28 digs, four service aces, and two block assists. Ghormley had a double-double with 22 kills and 12 digs against Cedarville. The junior outside hitter added 22 kills with only one error versus UIS and 14 kills and nine digs against Drury.

Ghormley leads the GLIAC and is third in the country in kills per set (4.48). She also leads the conference in points per set (4.85) and is ninth in hitting percentage (.300).

The Huskies defeated Drury 3-1 Friday, Cedarville 3-1 and Illinois Springfield 3-0 Saturday. Tech is 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the GLIAC. The Huskies have seven matches remaining in the regular season and return to GLIAC play against South Division opponents at Parkside Friday and Purdue Northwest Saturday.

