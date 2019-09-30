Girls high school basketball heading back to the Breslin

The Girls high school basketball finals will be heading back to the Breslin Center after a brief two-year hiatus, the MHSAA announced today.

Both the MHSAA and Michigan State University agreed on a 3-year contract, that will begin as early as the 2019-2020 season, pending on when MSU is not selected as the location of the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Breslin hosted the Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals from 2004-06 and 2010-17, before the tournament was moved to Calvin College due to scheduling conflicts.

During the three-year contract, the Breslin will tentatively host both the Semifinals and finals of the MHSAA Girls High School Postseason Tournament this year and in 2021, if the Spartans Women’s Basketball Team are seeded in the top four seeds of the NCAA Tournament and are selected to host the first and second rounds, the MHSAA Girls Semifinals and Finals will move to Western Michigan University at Read Fieldhouse.

If Breslin is not available in 2020, Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland will serve as the alternative site as Read is hosting the Mid-American Conference Gymnastics Championships during the weekend of the MHSAA Girls Semifinals and Finals.

A statement from the MHSAA:

“We are thankful for the graciousness of all parties involved to allow for this opportunity to bring the Girls Basketball Semifinals and Finals back to the Breslin Center,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said.

“From the Breslin Center staff, to coach Suzy Merchant and the MSU women’s basketball program, to MSU law enforcement, ticketing and hospitality and then Western Michigan and Hope College and their facilities people for agreeing to reserve their arenas for us in case it’s needed – this agreement happens only because of the immense cooperation by everyone involved.”