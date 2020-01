BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (MTU ATHLETICS) – Eric Gotz, Matt Jurusik, and Logan Pietila from the Michigan Tech hockey team have been named WCHA Players of the Month. All three played all six games for the Huskies in December and were honored on the GLI All-Tournament Team after the Huskies won the 55th annual tournament for the 11th time on New Year's Eve.

Gotz is the WCHA Defensive Player of the Month after he led all WCHA players and NCAA defensemen with seven points during December with a goal and six assists. The sophomore from Hermantown, Minnesota scored the game-winning goal in the GLI Semifinal in a 4-2 come from behind win over No. 18 Michigan State while also adding a pair of assists in the game. Gotz has 12 points with three goals and nine assists in the last 12 games. Three of his seven points in December were notched on the power play, while he also blocked seven shots and was plus-three. He currently ranks fifth in scoring amongst WCHA defensemen with 13 points on four goals and nine assists.