Girls HS Basketball: Patriots balanced attack too much for Mountaineers

West Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) – The Westwood Patriots had everything going, Monday night. Every player on their roster contributed in the scoring column as Westwood cruised to a 63-33 victory over Iron Mountain.
