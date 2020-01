Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redettes got even with the Escanaba Eskymos, Tuesday night, topping the Mo’s 55 to 48.

The Negaunee Miners had another strong performance in front of their home crowd defeating West Iron County, 62 to 39.

Ishpeming went on the road and got a nice win over Gwinn, 54 to 44, Tuesday.