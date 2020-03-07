Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

High School Sports Zone Header

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlights from Marquette’s dominating victory over Traverse City Central to capture their 6th straight district title.

Highlights & Postgame reaction from Westwood’s win over Negaunee, and Escanaba victory over Gladstone in the district finals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions"

Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide"

Precious Metals 3-6-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-6-2020"