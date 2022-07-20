GLADSTONE, Mich. (RRN SPORTS) – It’s been three weeks since the Gladstone Major Boys Little League All-Star team won their district championship in the southern U.P.

The boys will be hitting the road Thursday morning for lower Michigan where they will compete in the state tournament in Grand Rapids with dreams of making it to Williamsport.

Wednesday night the boys were presented with their district championship trophy by retired district administrator Don Howes. The 5-foot trophy, the largest in the state, is taller than some of the players.

“Practicing every day, two hours a day and a lot of different stuff,” said Landon Pepin, a pitcher, and shortstop for Gladstone. “We were always working on our infield and outfield, but yeah we’re working on batting, infield, outfield, and just everything. It feels amazing and it feels even better with this trophy.”

“We’ve been practicing every day,” said Nick Proehl, a pitcher, and infielder for Gladstone. “Infield, outfield, and hitting every day.

The Gladstone boys open state tournament play Friday afternoon at 1:00 pm against Commerce Township. The Negaunee boys are also headed to this tournament and will play Petoskey at 10 am Friday morning.