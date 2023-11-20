CCHA – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games on November 17-18 and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized… Charlie Glockner (Northern Michigan) was the league’s Goaltender of the Week…

CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Charlie Glockner, Jr., Northern Michigan (Minnetonka, Minn.)

Glockner went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage last week, aiding the Wildcats in a home sweep of Alaska. Turning away 59-of-61 shots overall, he was perfect on 16 shots while Northern Michigan was shorthanded, leading the penalty kill to an 8-for-8 weekend. On Friday, he made 28 saves in a 3-1 victory, before stopping 31 on Saturday, coming up just 51 seconds from his first collegiate shutout.

The Wildcats travel to Ohio to take on the Bowling Green Falcons this weekend.