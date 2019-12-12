Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – The Michigan Tech men's basketball team extended the winning streak to five games in a row with a 119-72 non-conference victory over Finlandia University Wednesday night in the SDC Gym. The Huskies surpassed the century mark in scoring for the first time since December 4, 2010 when they defeated Northern Michigan on the road 109-84. The school record for most points in a game is 127, set against Northwood on February 4, 1993.

"Finlandia deserves a lot of credit for coming in and playing loose and making some deep three-point shots," Michigan Tech Head Coach Kevin Luke said. "They shot the ball extremely well in the first half and I thought we did a better job defensively on them in the second half. It was great to see the amount of production from multiple players in the lineup, which is what we want. We improved as a team and it was great seeing the confidence that our second and third line players competed with tonight. The experience they gained is critical for when they are called upon later in the season. I was really pleased to have the opportunity to get those guys some very valuable minutes tonight.

"Sunday's game with Northern Michigan is going to be a typical rivalry battle. They can really defend and rebound well and they have a number of guys who can make plays. They are a good club and we have to be sharp and play at a high level in order to give ourselves a chance to secure another win Sunday."