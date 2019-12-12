Closings
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick

Sports

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — It looks like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has nowhere to go after the league commissioner revealed the NFL has “moved on” from him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the remark while addressing the latest New England Patriots scandal — the recording of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during Sunday’s game.

MORE | Spy Harder: Patriots caught videotaping in Spygate sequel

“It was a unique opportunity — an incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” Goodell said.

MORE | NFL and Kaepernick still at odds on failed workout

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019"

A Christmas Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Christmas Story"

Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow"

How to keep your pets warm during the winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to keep your pets warm during the winter"

Critical need for O and B negative blood types in Upper Peninsula

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critical need for O and B negative blood types in Upper Peninsula"