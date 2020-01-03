Gotz, Jurusik and Pietila named WCHA Players of December

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (MTU ATHLETICS) – Eric Gotz, Matt Jurusik, and Logan Pietila from the Michigan Tech hockey team have been named WCHA Players of the Month. All three played all six games for the Huskies in December and were honored on the GLI All-Tournament Team after the Huskies won the 55th annual tournament for the 11th time on New Year’s Eve.

Gotz is the WCHA Defensive Player of the Month after he led all WCHA players and NCAA defensemen with seven points during December with a goal and six assists. The sophomore from Hermantown, Minnesota scored the game-winning goal in the GLI Semifinal in a 4-2 come from behind win over No. 18 Michigan State while also adding a pair of assists in the game. Gotz has 12 points with three goals and nine assists in the last 12 games. Three of his seven points in December were notched on the power play, while he also blocked seven shots and was plus-three. He currently ranks fifth in scoring amongst WCHA defensemen with 13 points on four goals and nine assists.

Jurusik is the WCHA Goaltender of the Month after he led the league with four wins during the month. The senior from La Grange, Illinois was also third in the WCHA with a .925 save percentage and held a 1.98 goals-against average. He stopped 62 shots at the GLI, including a season-high 35 saves against Michigan in the championship game. Jurusik has started the last 12 games with the Huskies unbeaten in 10. He ranks eighth in the country in wins (11) and 12th in goals-against average (2.00).

Pietila is the WCHA Rookie of the Month after leading WCHA rookies in goals (3), points (4), game-winning goals (1), and hat tricks (1). The Howell, Michigan native was named the MVP of the 55th GLI with a hat trick in the Championship Game as Tech won the title for the first since 2012. Pietila also added an assist in a 4-1 win over Alaska Anchorage (Dec. 7). He currently ranks third amongst WCHA rookies with four goals.

Michigan Tech had the best record in the WCHA with a 4-1-1 mark in December. The Huskies are 12-8-1 overall and wrap up nonconference play this weekend at No. 17 Arizona State. The two teams will meet for the fourth and fifth times ever on Saturday and Sunday at Oceanside Ice Arena.

