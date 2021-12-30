LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Prior to the Michigan State Spartans facing off against the Pitt Panthers in the Peach Bowl Thursday night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Thursday, December 30 as ‘Spartan day’ in the state of Michigan.

“I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl,” said Governor Whitmer. “Spartan teams are never beaten, and under Coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin’!”

The Peach Bowl is set to kick off at 7 pm Eastern Time in Atlanta, Georgia. The bowl game marks the 30th in Michigan State history and the first during the tenure of head coach Mel Tucker.

You can view the full declaration here.