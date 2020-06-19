Governor Whitmer addresses sports safety

Thursday night during a virtual town hall, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was asked if she thought it was safe for kids to return to playing high school sports.

Whitmer who is a mother herself said that she understands parents are going to do everything they can to protect their children and that each family is going to have to make their own individual decisions on what they believe is safe. But she says her team and the M.H.S.A.A are working diligently to make sure the best guidelines are in place for safety as we slowly see sports return.

“We recognize that resuming some form of normalcy for our kids is important. I recognize that exercise is important. It’s good for our health and that strengthens us as, you know, we are months into this. We also know that we have to have protocols we have to keep people safe. So, I would anticipate resuming some sort of sports. How we watch it may be different. We’re probably not going to have packed stands for a while, especially for indoor events. We’re going to have to observe best practices and protocols to keep attendance down.” – Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan