UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Awards for the Great Lakes Hockey Conference 2022-23 season have been announced. The awards are voted on by coaches of teams in the conference in an annual meeting.

Jim Crawford Player of the Year:

Camden Markham, Houghton, Forward, Senior

Don Miller Coach of the Year:

Corey Markham, Houghton, 24th Year

Rick Miller Rookie of the Year:

Cole Kelly, Marquette, Goaltender, Sophomore

All-Great Lakes Hockey Conference First Team:

PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Landon Stevens Houghton Forward Senior Jacob Garrow Marquette Forward Senior Gaborik Carlson Houghton Forward Senior Colin Nemacheck Marquette Defense Senior Connor Raffaelli Houghton Defense Junior Aksel Loukus Calumet Goaltender Senior

All-Great Lakes Hockey Conference Second Team:

PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Nash Riipi Marquette Forward Junior Michael Maillette Houghton Forward Junior Sawyer LaMarch Escanaba Forward Senior Joe DeMattia Marquette Defense Senior Gunner Bourdeau Escanaba Defense Senior Cole Kelly Marquette Goaltender Sophomore

Great Lakes Hockey Conference Honorable Mention: