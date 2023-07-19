GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the players of the Great Northern Elite, basketball is a year- round endeavor.

“We have a girls program and we have a boys program,” said Andy Cretens, the head coach for the Great Northern Elite. “Right now, we’re just finishing up with our 17U girls, which is the highest level of girls who are about to be seniors, typically. We start right about when their season ends with tryouts, we start having practices early on as we start having teams, we have a couple of early tournament and then we have a little bit of a break. We finish up with, we have three tournaments over the last month and we have our final tournament this upcoming weekend.”

The team brings together some of the top talent from all corners of the Upper Peninsula.

“We have girls from all over the U.P,” Cretens said. “Every year is a little bit different, but with this team we go as far as West Iron County, Menominee, Ishpeming, Gladstone, and Escanaba.”

“I love my teammates,” said Keira Maki, a member of the Great Northern Elite and Escanaba program. “We all want to play some good competition and we’re all competitive, which is always nice. Most of us do want to play in college so we have the desire to do that. But overall, we all get along, we all share this passion for basketball and we’re here for a reason.”

The goal for Great Northern Basketball is to provide their players an opportunity to strengthen their game and provide them avenues for exposure.

“So, this provides them with the opportunity to get in front of college coaches and other elite talent in the Midwest and in our area and again, be able to showcase what they can do. If people have been following us, we’ve showed that we can play at a very high level and there are a lot of college coaches that are seeing our girls appear and realize that we have some talent up here.”

That talent was on full display at the Nike Tournament of Champions, which is held in Chicago.

“That’s been the biggest tournament that we played in,” said Cretens. “We played some really good talent. We played teams from Australia, New Mexico, Oregon, New England, all over the place and our girls held their own.”

“There’s tons of courts so there is definitely more people there than you’re used to,” said Maki. “As a team, you really have to really come and work together when you see players from Atlanta, Texas, everywhere. Overall, we worked as a team and we came out pretty good. We came in 5th out of 32 in our pool.”

Cretens says the opportunity to get on the court with talent from all over the world has only strengthened the confidence of his players.

“I think initially they were a little bit nervous and scared to play against teams and players from across the country, but they showed that they can play with anybody,” said Cretens. “We have a really unique team. We don’t have really anybody that stands out on the team but every girls contributes in some sort of way. We’re starting to really play some good basketball and we’re really proud of how they showed in Chicago.”

“You know we’re smaller but we have a lot of great U.P. players, ” said Maki. “We all know our strengths and weaknesses by now. We play well as a team but it definitely took a while to be more cohesive. I think going to these big tournaments definitely but I think it’s fun and it’s just something different we can do. But we do have more to prove I feel like.”

The team held their last practice on Tuesday night as they prepare for their last trip of the season. They’re heading to Minneapolis for their final tournament of the AAU circut.

“We’re heading to Minneapolis for the ‘North Tart Meltdown,’ said Cretens. “We’re pretty excited for it, we’re playing some really good basketball right now and really putting things together. So, there is some really good talent and we’re playing some really good teams. We’re pretty excited and we know there’s going to be quite a few colleges coaches in attendance so it’s really good for our girls to be able to see that.”

“As the last tournament, I think we’ve been practicing our defense a lot,” said Maki. “I think we weren’t communicating as much so talking is going to be a big goal of ours, our shooters, our drivers, everyone like that. Overall, I think we’re going to do pretty good. We got bumped up a bracket so there’s going to be better competition but it will definitely help us out for our upcoming school season.”

The North Tartan Meltdown tips off Thursday in Minneapolis and runs through Saturday.