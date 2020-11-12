Green Bay Nation: Packers eyeing a depleted Jaguars secondary as Jacksonville comes to Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers bounced by trouncing a depleted 49ers team. MK Burgess, Andy Herman and the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman break down last Thursday night’s game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-7, but are sporting a rookie quarterback with a talented arm.

It’s time for Top Five Tweets! Aaron Rodgers slander, Bills fans rallying around Josh Allen, and more.

Challenge or No Challenge: Davante gets two touchdowns, the secondary will be worse without Jaire Alexander and Davante goes off for more than 150 yards receiving.

Who will the GBN gang pick to win in Lambeau? Will the Packers continue to roll or will a desperate Jaguars team get its second win of the season?