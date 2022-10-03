GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots.

The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.

There were ‘various misconduct violations’.

The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime 27-24. The Green and Gold have now won three straight games to improve to 3-1 on the season.

No additional information was provided.