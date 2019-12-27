Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons to rout of Wizards 132-102

Mich. (AP) — Blake Griffin had 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons routed the Washington Wizards 132-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams.

The Pistons were missing Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee). Griffin, Bruce Brown and Derrick Rose were playing through injuries.

John Wall, Davis Bertans, Isaiah Thomas, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura sat out for Washington. Detroit, which had already lost twice to the Wizards, got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Andre Drummond.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey was able to use the lopsided margin to rest his key players.