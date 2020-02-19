Groce scores 15 to lift E. Michigan past Kent St. 70-49

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Kent State 70-49 to win its third straight and fourth straight at home.

Thomas Binelli added 13 points and Boubacar Toure had 10 points with nine rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 20 of 31 free throws (65%) and shot 50% from the field (23 of 46).

Danny Pippen scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for Kent State (17-9, 7-6), which shot 29% from the field (16 of 55).

Troy Simons added six assists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Dangers of vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of vaping"

Precious Metals 2-18-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-18-2020"

Stocks 2-18-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-18-2020"