Groce scores 15 to lift E. Michigan past Kent St. 70-49

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Kent State 70-49 to win its third straight and fourth straight at home.

Thomas Binelli added 13 points and Boubacar Toure had 10 points with nine rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (15-11, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 20 of 31 free throws (65%) and shot 50% from the field (23 of 46).

Danny Pippen scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for Kent State (17-9, 7-6), which shot 29% from the field (16 of 55).

Troy Simons added six assists.