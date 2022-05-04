ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Gus Macker 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament is making a return to Ishpeming this June.

Tip-off for the event is Friday, June 24th, with the ‘Battle of the Badges.’ Local police, fire, coast guard, and possibly even D.N.R. members will take the court to compete.

Games involving the public will begin Saturday, June 26th, after the opening ceremonies, and run through Sunday, June 27th. If you can’t shoot it like Steph Curry, or dunk it like Giannis Antetokounmpo, don’t worry. The tournament is for all ages and all skill levels.

“You know, we have some teams that are phenomenal,” said Jennifer Hendrickson, the organizer for the Ishpeming Gus Macker. “They can dunk, pass behind their backs and we have some that have never played before. There is a bracket, if you lose your first two games you drop into the ‘Toilet Bowl,’ which is a fun thing, some people just like to win that because you get a trophy with a toilet bowl on it. It’s just fun to watch, you know, little kids, older people.”

It cost 160$ to register a team, you can do that HERE. The deadline to sign up a team by mail is June 3rd. Online registration ends on June 6th.

If you’re not looking to tie up the basketball shoes and break a sweat, that’s alright. This event has something to offer everybody. Food vendors will be there including the famous Croatian Chicken, they’ll be a dunk tank, face painting, and more.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Hendrickson. “It’s fun to see so many people. Friday night when all the courts are set up by four o’clock people just come out of the woodwork. All of a sudden there are just people coming, you know, come down shoot around, find your court if you’re playing. Just check out what’s all there.”

Ishpeming is one of three U.P. stops on the Gus Macker World Tour with tournaments to be held in Sault Ste Marie on the weekend of July 9th and in Iron Mountain on the weekend of July 16th.

More information on the Gus Macker can be found HERE. If you would like to volunteer you can message Gus Macker on their Facebook page or call Jennifer Hendrickson at 906-250-4823.

