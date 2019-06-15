Gus Macker tips off in Ishpeming on Saturday

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Ishpeming, MI – For the first time in 20 years, the Gus Macker basketball tournament will be returning to Ishpeming.

13 teams will take part in this year’s double elimination tournament which will take place on Hematite Street in downtown Ishpeming.

Gus Macker began as a single tournament started by a pair of brothers and their friends in 1974, eventually turning to a 3 on 3 event in 1987 and has been growing in popularity ever since.

“It’s great. The community has been really supportive of us coming back. You know, the city of Ishpeming’s been amazing in helping us get the roads closed. We’ve had workers here helping get the courts ready,” said Tournament Organizer, Jennifer Hendrickson.

Not only will there be some great competition for fans to watch on the basketball courts..

But, there will also be a variety of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

It’s going to be a great weekend of basketball for the kids and there are adults playing. We have so many things that are going to be happening this weekend. We have bouncy houses and face painting, a dunk tank challenge. Um, we have a hot wings challenge from Jerzee’s 41. It’s not just going to be about basketball. It’s going to be about getting people from the community down here and all over to enjoy, to see the city and see what we have going on,” added Hendrickson.

The Ishpeming Gus Macker tips off tomorrow with the first round of games beginning at 8 am est and will run throughout the day. The championship game will be held on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm est.