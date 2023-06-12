GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following back-to-back national championships, the Ferris State University football team was invited to Washington, D.C., to take part in the White House’s annual College Athlete Day.
More than a dozen student-athletes joined head coach Tony Annese and a handful of staff members for a ceremony Monday at the White House on Monday. Annese said he and team were looking forward to the experience and the opportunity to represent the university on a “national stage.”
“This is a great honor to have our program and university selected to be recognized at such an historic landmark,” Annese said in a statement.
In all, 47 teams across 19 sports and all three NCAA divisions were represented on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke at the ceremony, commended the athletes not only for their victories but for their dedication and character.
“You are leaders. You are role models. And of course, you are champions,” Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve when we work hard and strive with ambition.”
The Bulldogs have won two consecutive NCAA Division II national championships, including a 41-14 title game win over Colorado School of Mines. The team is 28-1 over the last two seasons, their lone defeat coming in a 22-21 loss over Grand Valley State in the annual Anchor-Bone Classic. The Bulldogs got the last laugh when they beat the Lakers 24-21 in the third round of the playoffs.
Lindy’s Sports recently named Ferris State the No. 1 team in its 2023 preseason poll. Rival Grand Valley State was No. 2.