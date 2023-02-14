WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Hancock Girls Basketball team took their new #1 ranking and traveled to Westwood Tuesday night. Despite getting the Patriots best effort the Bulldogs hung on for a 49-40 victory.
by: Jake Durant
