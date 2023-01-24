The #1 Jeffers Jets won another big game on Tuesday night when they took down Houghton. The Jets topped the Gremlins, 79-65, to stay undefeated on the season.
by: Jake Durant
The #1 Jeffers Jets won another big game on Tuesday night when they took down Houghton. The Jets topped the Gremlins, 79-65, to stay undefeated on the season.
