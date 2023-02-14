HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The #2 Escanaba Girls Basketball team made the trip to #4 Houghton on Tuesday night. The Eskymos survived topping the Gremlins, 67-62, in what could be a future district matchup.
February 17 2023 07:00 pm
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The #2 Escanaba Girls Basketball team made the trip to #4 Houghton on Tuesday night. The Eskymos survived topping the Gremlins, 67-62, in what could be a future district matchup.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>