2021 11-Man Player of the Year: Aidan Bellisle

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Maroons re-established themselves as a powerhouse in the GNC, coming out of the gate full speed ahead. Some key playmakers in the maroon and white stepped up this season, but one was consistently the spark the Maroons needed. He was the ‘go-to-guy’ on the field this season leading the team to a Co-GNC title this year.

“It felt great, coming into the year we always wanted to win the GNC and when we were younger we were always saying ‘Senior year we are going to win the GNC!,'” Bellisle said.

And that goal became a reality. Bellisle was in the driver’s seat for the maroons offense, setting a new record for yards in a single game, tying the modern-era record for touchdowns in a single game, and gaining 59% of the team’s total offense. Something he has dreamed of accomplishing since he was on the sidelines years ago.

“It feels good. I can remember when I was in 7th and 8th grade, I remember all of the varsity guys and I knew all of the stars on the team,” Bellisle said. “I hope that the little kids are doing that to me and then when they get up to varsity, they are going to be that person that I was.”

Leading the team to some big wins over some talented teams, Bellisle says his senior season is one he will remember.

“I would definitely say Marquette was our biggest win, we were definitely the underdogs in that game,” Bellisle said. “They were D3 and a pretty good team and we ended up giving it to them.”

The Sports Zone 2021 11-Man Player of the Year may be hanging up the maroon and white helmet but he will leave a legacy within the maroon program that will last for years to come.

“It feels great, our season didn’t end how we liked it too but to achieve the accolades that I got is just something I have always wanted to do and I am just happy that I got it,” Bellisle said.