2021 11-Player Team of the Year: Calumet Copper Kings

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Copper Kings positioned themselves near the top of the high school football hierarchy in 2021. The King of Kings was senior Dryden Nelson. He made the impossible look routine on a weekly basis.

Behind the play of their electric runner, the Copper Kings rattled off nine straight wins after a slow start to their 2021 campaign. Calumet captured a District Title and made an appearance in the Regional Tournament, playing their best football when it mattered.

Although Calumet fell short of their ultimate goal, Head Coach John Croze said his team embodied the Copper King spirit from beginning to end. A fitting end for Croze who called it a career after three decades on the sidelines.

The Copper Kings will and determination to win can’t go unoticed and because of that, they are the 2021 11-Player Team of the Year!