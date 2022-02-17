UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2021-2022 U.P. All-Star Football Game. The draft for teams will be held in March.
Logan Getzloff – Bark River-Harris
Trevor Lippens – Bark River-Harris
Jacob Wandahsega – Bark River-Harris
Lenny Bjorn – Calumet
Kip Kangas – Calumet
Carter Kilpela – Calumet
Dryden Nelson – Calumet
Paul Sturos – Calumet
Nethanial Barnes – Carney-Nadeau
Drew French – Engadine
Terrell Rowley – Escanaba
Timmy Bendick – Forest Park
Tim McKissack – Forest Park
Brett Boudreau – Gladstone
John Hansen – Gladstone
Hunter Potier – Gladstone
Jack Matrella – Gogebic-Bessemer
Thomas Udd – Gogebic-Bessemer
Levi Dupras – Gwinn
Keven Noble – Gwinn
Carl Peterson – Gwinn
Chance Bridgers – Hancock
Kade Farrell – Houghton
Kaiden Zapolnik – Houghton
Lucas Maxon – Iron Mountain
Jestin Matusewic – Ironwood
Dawson Delongchamp – Ishpeming
Levi Fiorucci – Kingsford
Brody Kopp – Kingsford
Lucas Tappy – Kingsford
Toby Wilcox – Kingsford
Troy Corrigan – Lake Linden-Hubbell
Marcus Sutherland – Lake Linden-Hubbell
Ben Tampas – Lake Linden-Hubbell
Dysean Allen – L’Anse
Eli Ostermeyer – L’Anse
JT Mackie – Manistique
McKabe Swanson – Manistique
Owen Beauchamp – Marquette
David Eberhard – Marquette
Justin Jurmu – Marquette
Wyatt Kuhlman – Marquette
Dustin Lohfink – Marquette
Desmond Mullen – Marquette
Chris Ricker – Marquette
Austin Ridl – Marquette
Trevor Simon – Marquette
Brady Badker – Menominee
Aidan Bellisle – Menominee
Cooper Conway – Menominee
Joe Gimbel – Menominee
Kade Lesperance – Menominee
JR Tryan – Menominee
Brody Waara – Menominee
Jesse Duran – Munising
Brenten Belanger – Negaunee
Bode Bonovetz – Negaunee
Eric Edwards – Newberry
John Nutkins – Newberry
Connor Rintamaki – Newberry
Alex Naser – North Central
Lane Nehring – North Central
Wyatt Raab – North Central
Colt Glasheen – North Dickinson
Chase Carlson – Norway
Eric Abramson – Ontonagon
Jaden Borseth – Ontonagon
George Edington – Pickford
Josh Sullivan – Pickford
Mason Lippold – Rapid River
Damyn Smith – Rapid River
Joey Smith – Rapid River
EJ Suggitt – Rudyard
Jakob Davie – Sault Ste. Marie
Ryan LaPlaunt – Sault Ste. Marie
John Robinson – Sault Ste. Marie
Canaan Elson – Stephenson
Niko Gibellina – Stephenson
Zachary Frusti – Superior Central
Zach Beckman – Westwood
Marcus Boase – Westwood
Zach Carlson – Westwood
Gavin Dawson – Westwood
Victavian Hanson – Westwood
Spencer Harvala – Westwood
Luke Olson – Westwood