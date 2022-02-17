UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2021-2022 U.P. All-Star Football Game. The draft for teams will be held in March.

Logan Getzloff – Bark River-Harris

Trevor Lippens – Bark River-Harris

Jacob Wandahsega – Bark River-Harris

Lenny Bjorn – Calumet

Kip Kangas – Calumet

Carter Kilpela – Calumet

Dryden Nelson – Calumet

Paul Sturos – Calumet

Nethanial Barnes – Carney-Nadeau

Drew French – Engadine

Terrell Rowley – Escanaba

Timmy Bendick – Forest Park

Tim McKissack – Forest Park

Brett Boudreau – Gladstone

John Hansen – Gladstone

Hunter Potier – Gladstone

Jack Matrella – Gogebic-Bessemer

Thomas Udd – Gogebic-Bessemer

Levi Dupras – Gwinn

Keven Noble – Gwinn

Carl Peterson – Gwinn

Chance Bridgers – Hancock

Kade Farrell – Houghton

Kaiden Zapolnik – Houghton

Lucas Maxon – Iron Mountain

Jestin Matusewic – Ironwood

Dawson Delongchamp – Ishpeming

Levi Fiorucci – Kingsford

Brody Kopp – Kingsford

Lucas Tappy – Kingsford

Toby Wilcox – Kingsford

Troy Corrigan – Lake Linden-Hubbell

Marcus Sutherland – Lake Linden-Hubbell

Ben Tampas – Lake Linden-Hubbell

Dysean Allen – L’Anse

Eli Ostermeyer – L’Anse

JT Mackie – Manistique

McKabe Swanson – Manistique

Owen Beauchamp – Marquette

David Eberhard – Marquette

Justin Jurmu – Marquette

Wyatt Kuhlman – Marquette

Dustin Lohfink – Marquette

Desmond Mullen – Marquette

Chris Ricker – Marquette

Austin Ridl – Marquette

Trevor Simon – Marquette

Brady Badker – Menominee

Aidan Bellisle – Menominee

Cooper Conway – Menominee

Joe Gimbel – Menominee

Kade Lesperance – Menominee

JR Tryan – Menominee

Brody Waara – Menominee

Jesse Duran – Munising

Brenten Belanger – Negaunee

Bode Bonovetz – Negaunee

Eric Edwards – Newberry

John Nutkins – Newberry

Connor Rintamaki – Newberry

Alex Naser – North Central

Lane Nehring – North Central

Wyatt Raab – North Central

Colt Glasheen – North Dickinson

Chase Carlson – Norway

Eric Abramson – Ontonagon

Jaden Borseth – Ontonagon

George Edington – Pickford

Josh Sullivan – Pickford

Mason Lippold – Rapid River

Damyn Smith – Rapid River

Joey Smith – Rapid River

EJ Suggitt – Rudyard

Jakob Davie – Sault Ste. Marie

Ryan LaPlaunt – Sault Ste. Marie

John Robinson – Sault Ste. Marie

Canaan Elson – Stephenson

Niko Gibellina – Stephenson

Zachary Frusti – Superior Central

Zach Beckman – Westwood

Marcus Boase – Westwood

Zach Carlson – Westwood

Gavin Dawson – Westwood

Victavian Hanson – Westwood

Spencer Harvala – Westwood

Luke Olson – Westwood