2021 All-U.P. Boys Basketball Awards
Mr. U.P. Basketball
Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek
Division 1-3 Player of the Year
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
Division 4 Player of the Year
Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek
Division 1-3 Coach of the Year
Sam Larson, Menominee
Division 4 Coach of the Year
Brad Besonen, Ewen-Trout Creek
Division 1-2 Team of the Year
Escanaba
Division 3 Team of the Year
Menominee
Division 4 Team of the Year
Ewen-Trout Creek
U.P. Dream Team
Jaden Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek
Zach Carlson, Westwood
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
Colin Hudson, Escanaba
Johnny Schutz, Jeffers
Division 1-3 First Team
Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain
Nic Nora, Kingsford
Jonas Bicik, Marquette
Zach Beckman, Westwood
Brady Schultz, Menominee
Division 1-3 Second Team
Cooper Conway, Menominee
Jayce Kipling, Ishpeming
Jordan DeMay, Marquette
Jared Hanson, Escanaba
Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace
Mikko Salmi, Houghton
Marcus Boase, Westwood
David Eberhard, Marquette
Gerald Johnson, Negaunee
Brady Badker, Menominee
Division 1-3 Special Mentions
Trevor Brown, Escanaba
AJ Miley, Bark River-Harris
Caleb Stieler, Gwinn
Division 1-3 Honorable Mentions
Brody Bell, Negaunee
Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain
Levi Frahm, Jeffers
Preston Gauthier, Ishpeming
Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris
Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone
Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris
AJ Prosser, Ishpeming
Mason Sager, Negaunee
Connor Smale, Escanaba
Brody Waara, Menominee
Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace
Division 4 First Team
Eric Abramson, Ewen-Trout Creek
Tate Besteman, Rudyard
Luke Gorzinski, North Central
EJ Suggitt, Rudyard
Kyle Sorensen, Wakefield-Marenisco
Division 4 Second Team
Kelsey Jilek, Ewen-Trout Creek
Claudio Bistolfi, Newberry
Jesse Duran, Munising
Nolan Amundsen, Norway
Jack Matrella, Bessemer
Mike Englund, Mid-Peninsula
Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Brendan Polkky, Ewen-Trout Creek
Cason Smith, Cedarville-DeTour
Connor Florenski, North Central
Division 4 Special Mentions
Brady Anderson, North Central
Spencer Coldron, Stephenson
Rease Dawley, Rapid River
Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse
Peyton Imhoff, Carney-Nadeau
Von Lyons, Ironwood
Grady Newland, Brimley
Cam Peterson, Rudyard
Gaven Rintala, Forest Park
Ian Sundling, Rapid River
Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park
Division 4 Honorable Mentions
Luis Alloza, Stephenson
Aiden Boyd, Ironwood
Zach Frusti, Superior Central
Freshman; Kodey Goldi, Rapid River
Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson
Jerry Lee LaFord, Carney-Nadeau
Trenton Naser, North Central
Aidan Ondrus, Cedarville-DeTour
Alec Ortman, Norway
Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse
Michael Peterson, Norway
Jesse Sampson, North Central
Zack Schwartz, Stephenson
Jonah Nordine, Ewen-Trout Creek