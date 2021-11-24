2021 8-Man Player of the Year: Wyatt Raab

The North Central Jets had playmakers all over the field in 2021, none more impressive than Wyatt Raab.

“Momentum is a huge thing, obviously, in sports,” said Raab. “That’s why once we get rolling, good luck. We just had a lot of drive and for me, all throughout the playoffs, I had pretty good games. So, every week I was just like: ‘Alright, we need to get one step better, one step better, and keep improving.’ Obviously, I wanted to have a good average and everything. So I just pushed myself to be the best ball carrier and defensive player I can be.”

Raab was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for the Jets. On offense, Raab ran the ball 66 times for 1,026 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 223 yards and 3 scores.

Defensively, Raab totaled 42 tackles, six sacks, and an interception. The Jet’s defense rarely let an opponent in the endzone and ended their year with a shutout in the title game.

“You know, that’s one thing that I really liked about this team, our defensive front, and our defense, in general, was just outstanding,” said Raab.

Not only did Raab realize his state title aspirations. He also kept a promise to his biggest role model and friend Colton Drye who passed away unexpectedly in 2019.

Raab dedicated his senior season to Drye by wearing #17 in his honor, promising to take home a state title. Which he was able to accomplish.

“You know, it feels amazing,” said Raab. “The last play of the game I was playing linebacker and I look up after Carter (Tietz) made an incompletion and I realized that there were eight seconds left and I was like: ‘Oh, it’s all over.’ It was just like an overwhelming little feeling for me. But you know, it was fun getting it done for him.”

Raab says winning player of the year award for 8-man validates all the work that he and his team put in.

“There’s a lot of stuff that nobody knows about that goes into it,” said Raab. “Constant hours not even on the players part, faculty, our A.D, coaches. Just everybody puts in a lot of work that doesn’t get acknowledged very much and you know we just appreciate that so we go out and play our best.”

