2021 8-Player Team of the Year: North Central Jets

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – The North Central Jets hit the runway in 2021 with their eyes set on another State Championship. Despite everyone’s best shot to bring them back down to earth, the Jets prevailed in dominant fashion.

The Jet’s prolific offense led by Junior All-State Quarterback Luke Gorzinski was virtually unstoppable this season. North Central outscored their opponents by more than 700 points and didn’t score less than 42 points per game all year.

But even more impressive was the Jet’s defense. They were on a mission to keep their opponents out of the endzone, only allowing just six touchdowns all year.

The Jets have now won 26 straight games dating back to 2019 with back-to-back State Titles. They’ve taken home four State Championships in the last seven years.

There’s no question the Jets have earned the title of the 2021 Sports Zone 8-Player Team of the Year!