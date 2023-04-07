2022-2023 All-UP Boys Basketball Awards
Mr. Basketball: Kane Nebel, Munising
Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain
Division 4 Player of the Year: Kane Nebel, Munising
Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Bucky Johnson, Iron Mountain
Division 4 Coach of the Year: Terry Kienitz, Munising
Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Kingsford
Division 3 Team of the Year: St. Ignace, Iron Mountain
Division 4 Team of the Year: Munising
Dream Team:
Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain
Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace
Levi Frahm, Jeffers
Nic Nora, Kingsford
Kane Nebel, Munising
Division 1-3 First Team:
Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee
Casey Bray, Escanaba
Gavin Saunders, Negaunee
Gavin Grondin, Kingsford
Jacob MacPhee, Marquette
Division 1-3 Second Team:
Gerald Sampoll Torres, Iron Mountain
Jaxon Jurmu, Marquette
Andrew Niemi, Westwood
Shane Wallin, Escanaba
Mikko Salmi, Houghton
Mason Sager, Negaunee
Kaden Drossart, Bark River-Harris
Nate Koepp, Sault Ste. Marie
Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain
Caden Luoma, Ishpeming
Division 1-3 Special Mention:
Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace
Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone
Ty Jacobson, Negaunee
Drake Johnson, Gladstone
Jerzee Karki, Westwood
Ethan Marta, Westwood
Ethan McLean, St. Ignace
Bryce Blixt, Manistique
Division 1-3 Honorable Mention:
Griffin Argall, Ishpeming
Eli Beal, Menominee
Tyler Black, Calumet
Gavin Downey, Negaunee
Cole Myllyla, Kingsford
Brayden Nelson, Calumet
Elijah Oberlin, West Iron County
AJ Prosser, Ishpeming
Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie
Hunter Smith, Ishpeming
Alex Sundberg, Ishpeming
Wyatt Demers, Manistique
Division 4 First Team:
Asher Garrison, Watersmeet
Luke Gorzinski, North Central
Alex Ortman, Norway
Trevor Nolan, Munising
Cam Peterson, Rudyard
Division 4 Second Team:
Perry LeBlanc, Brimley
Connor Florenski, North Central
Brayden Altoft, Maplewood Baptist
Austin Gordon, Ewen-Trout Creek
Spencer Coldren, Stephenson
Carson Kienitz, Munising
Amos Norland, Dollar Bay
Felix Quevedo, Crystal Falls Forest Park
Matthew Schutz, Jeffers
Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse
Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Ashton Kunishige, Jeffers
Division 4 Special Mention:
Rukus Betlewski, Ironwood
Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park
Owen Keenau, Stephenson
Tavin Larson, Jeffers;
Trey Lynn, Brimley
Axton Ruotsala, Ironwood
Ian Sundling, Rapid River
Jack Dusseault, Munising
Cody Golde, Rapid River
Division 4 Honorable Mention:
Aiden Boyd, Ironwood
Antonio DelFavero
Easton Foucault, L’Anse
Dean Magaraggia, L’Anse
Michael Peterson, Norway
Dylan Plunger, North Central
Ashton Wandesega, Carney-Nadeau
Mike Englund, Mid Peninsula
Caleb Lofquist, Mid Peninsula
Shawn Metzger, Hannahville
Cully Trzeciak, Munising
Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson