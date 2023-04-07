2022-2023 All-UP Boys Basketball Awards

Mr. Basketball: Kane Nebel, Munising

Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Player of the Year: Kane Nebel, Munising

Division 1-3 Coach of the Year: Bucky Johnson, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Coach of the Year: Terry Kienitz, Munising

Division 1-2 Team of the Year: Kingsford

Division 3 Team of the Year: St. Ignace, Iron Mountain

Division 4 Team of the Year: Munising

Dream Team:

Oskar Kangas, Iron Mountain

Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace

Levi Frahm, Jeffers

Nic Nora, Kingsford

Kane Nebel, Munising

Division 1-3 First Team:

Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee

Casey Bray, Escanaba

Gavin Saunders, Negaunee

Gavin Grondin, Kingsford

Jacob MacPhee, Marquette

Division 1-3 Second Team:

Gerald Sampoll Torres, Iron Mountain

Jaxon Jurmu, Marquette

Andrew Niemi, Westwood

Shane Wallin, Escanaba

Mikko Salmi, Houghton

Mason Sager, Negaunee

Kaden Drossart, Bark River-Harris

Nate Koepp, Sault Ste. Marie

Joey Colavecchi, Iron Mountain

Caden Luoma, Ishpeming

Division 1-3 Special Mention:

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace

Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone

Ty Jacobson, Negaunee

Drake Johnson, Gladstone

Jerzee Karki, Westwood

Ethan Marta, Westwood

Ethan McLean, St. Ignace

Bryce Blixt, Manistique

Division 1-3 Honorable Mention:

Griffin Argall, Ishpeming

Eli Beal, Menominee

Tyler Black, Calumet

Gavin Downey, Negaunee

Cole Myllyla, Kingsford

Brayden Nelson, Calumet

Elijah Oberlin, West Iron County

AJ Prosser, Ishpeming

Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie

Hunter Smith, Ishpeming

Alex Sundberg, Ishpeming

Wyatt Demers, Manistique

Division 4 First Team:

Asher Garrison, Watersmeet

Luke Gorzinski, North Central

Alex Ortman, Norway

Trevor Nolan, Munising

Cam Peterson, Rudyard

Division 4 Second Team:

Perry LeBlanc, Brimley

Connor Florenski, North Central

Brayden Altoft, Maplewood Baptist

Austin Gordon, Ewen-Trout Creek

Spencer Coldren, Stephenson

Carson Kienitz, Munising

Amos Norland, Dollar Bay

Felix Quevedo, Crystal Falls Forest Park

Matthew Schutz, Jeffers

Shawn Gibbons, L’Anse

Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Ashton Kunishige, Jeffers

Division 4 Special Mention:

Rukus Betlewski, Ironwood

Kevin Giuliani, Forest Park

Owen Keenau, Stephenson

Tavin Larson, Jeffers;

Trey Lynn, Brimley

Axton Ruotsala, Ironwood

Ian Sundling, Rapid River

Jack Dusseault, Munising

Cody Golde, Rapid River

Division 4 Honorable Mention:

Aiden Boyd, Ironwood

Antonio DelFavero

Easton Foucault, L’Anse

Dean Magaraggia, L’Anse

Michael Peterson, Norway

Dylan Plunger, North Central

Ashton Wandesega, Carney-Nadeau

Mike Englund, Mid Peninsula

Caleb Lofquist, Mid Peninsula

Shawn Metzger, Hannahville

Cully Trzeciak, Munising

Antonio Inglese, North Dickinson