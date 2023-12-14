NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the past two seasons, the Negaunee Miners road to a state championship has ended prematurely with a disappointing exit in the Regional Final round.

Entering their 2023-24 season, the team is determined to return and raise that elusive regional championship trophy this time around.

“As a coach, you don’t want to look that far ahead,” said O’Donnell. “You got a lot of little stuff you want to check off along the way. But ultimately, when you lose in the Regional Final two years in a row, your goal is going to be to get over that hump. That’s not something we’re not going to talk about and its been a goal for us. It pushed us in the Summer, pushed us in the preseason and it’s pushing us right now.”

“Just watching our team make it the past two years to regionals, its definitely been hard and we want to make it past it,” said senior Grace Nardi. “I think there’s a lot of smaller goals to reach before we get to the bigger one. We have to take each day for what it is and do our best.”

“That’s been my biggest motivation these past two years,” said senior Ella Mason. “It was tough having to lose those two game but we just have to learn from it and hope we can accomplish that this year.”

The Miners are off to a fast start with wins over Escanaba, Houghton, and most recently Marquette.

“Marquette comes in with a lot of size and athleticism and posed some problems for us,” said O’Donnell. “I think we had a big lesson in adversity. We were down at halftime and had to dig deep and find ourselves in the second half. As a coach you like to be challenged early because you find out what you need to work on.”

While you could argue Negaunee’s weakness is lack of size in the post, their strength is on the perimeter with their guard-play. The Miners are at their best playing fast and getting out in transition.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” said O’Donnell. “With a small athletic group, we want to try to extend the game, extend the pressure, and just try to create some chaos out there. That’s definitely something that we’re looking to do.”

Grace Nardi, Callie Rajala, and Ella Mason make up the team’s senior class. The trio will be looked at to provide leadership and guide the team through the ups and downs of a season.

“They’re three tremendous athletes and they’re three very hard workers,” said O’Donnell. “They lead by example and you’re going to find them in the gym. If they’re not in this gym then there going to be working out and working on their strength. They’re positive voices, they create a good team atmosphere and just cohesiveness. You look for that in senior leaders.”

Since stepping on the court as a freshman, Mason has been one of the most prolific players in the U.P. Her hard work both on and off the court has paid off in a big way. In November, Mason signed to continue her academic and playing career at Michigan Tech.

“She’s just somebody that lives, sleeps, and dreams basketball,” said O’Donnell. “Taking care of herself the right way, sleeping, eating, all the facets. For that regard, I just couldn’t be more proud of her, the way she’s embraced it, lived it, and for her now to get that next opportunity, next year it’s exciting for a coach to see and it’s gratifying.”

“The biggest thing is defense,” said Mason. “I felt like I wasn’t very good on defense last year. I just know, especially before I go to college, I need to step up on that side of the ball.”

The Miners welcome back Callie Rajala who missed last season due to an injury. She provides another scoring option while opponents focus on containing Mason.

“When somebody comes back from a knee injury, you just never know,” said O’Donnell. “When you miss a whole year, you have to work extremely hard to get back. She’s hit the ground running here. She’s had two double-figure games for us now and looks great. That a tribute to the hard work she’s put in to get back to this point.”

“I’m very grateful to be where I am right now,” said Rajala. “It was very hard to watch last season. It was fun to cheer on my teammates but it was hard to not be on the court to help. It definitely motivated me to push harder into this season to get back what I missed out on last year.”

While the Miners will rely heavily on their seniors to lead the way, it will be the development of the supporting class around the trio that will be critical for the team to reach their goals.

“I think we only had, last year in that regional final, three people that were able to get actual baskets in the game not including free throws,” said O’Donnell. “We said that right then, ‘hey, we need more depth. We need more options.’ So, that’s what we’re trying to build here throughout the season.”

“It’s our senior year and we want to make it as far as we can,” said Nardi. “Seeing us go down the last few years if obviously hard and we want to get past that. It would mean everything and I’m obviously not going to play basketball after this so I want to make it a good one.”

“Just keeping building,” said Mason. “Every single day we need to keep getting better. It’s not going to be built in a day and we know that and we just have to keep pushing every single day.”

The Miners will look to move to 4-0 when they head to Hancock on Friday night to take on the Bulldogs.