Player of the year: Alyssa Hill, 12, Negaunee
1st Team:
Natalie Prophet, 12, Westwood
Ella Mason, 10 Negaunee
Jenna Maki, 10, Ishpeming
Claire Van Ginhoven 12, Gladstone
Lena Pleaugh, 11, Gwinn
2nd Team:
Megan Marta, 10, Westwood
Lillian Nelson, 12, Negaunee
Annslee Runsat, 12, Iron Mountain
Bailey Zellar, 12 Ishpeming
Chloe Hanson, 12, Gladstone
Chloe Maycroft, 11, Iron Mountain
Honorable Mention:
Alyssa Prophet, 9, Westwood
Olivia Kingren, 12, Manistique
Jordana Hardy, 12, Gwinn
Summer Dudo, 12, Negaunee
Addie Morton, 10, Ishpeming
Ellison Powell, 11, Iron Mountain
Veronica Hall, 12, Gladstone
All Defensive Team:
Hannah Deloughary, 12, Ishpeming
Jillian Koski, 12, Westwood
Danielle Lund, 10, Manistique
Emily Gauthier, 12, Negaunee
Jamisyn Begeron, 12, Gladstone