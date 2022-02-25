Player of the year: Alyssa Hill, 12, Negaunee

1st Team:

Natalie Prophet, 12, Westwood

Ella Mason, 10 Negaunee

Jenna Maki, 10, Ishpeming

Claire Van Ginhoven 12, Gladstone

Lena Pleaugh, 11, Gwinn

2nd Team:

Megan Marta, 10, Westwood

Lillian Nelson, 12, Negaunee

Annslee Runsat, 12, Iron Mountain

Bailey Zellar, 12 Ishpeming

Chloe Hanson, 12, Gladstone

Chloe Maycroft, 11, Iron Mountain

Honorable Mention:

Alyssa Prophet, 9, Westwood

Olivia Kingren, 12, Manistique

Jordana Hardy, 12, Gwinn

Summer Dudo, 12, Negaunee

Addie Morton, 10, Ishpeming

Ellison Powell, 11, Iron Mountain

Veronica Hall, 12, Gladstone

All Defensive Team:

Hannah Deloughary, 12, Ishpeming

Jillian Koski, 12, Westwood

Danielle Lund, 10, Manistique

Emily Gauthier, 12, Negaunee

Jamisyn Begeron, 12, Gladstone

