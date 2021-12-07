3 North Central Jets named to A.P. All-State Football Team

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN/RRN) – Three members of the North Central Jets football team were named to the Associated Press 8-Player All-State football team.
Luke Gorzinksi, was named 8-man Player of a Year. A much-deserved award for the Junior quarterback. Gorzinski had a stellar 2021 season, racking up 1,133 rushing yards and 1,009 yards through the air. Not to mention leading his team to back-to-back State Title wins.
“It feels great,” Luke Gorzinski said to the Radio Results Network. “But really it is an award for everybody that has been around for the journey. It is not just a ‘me’ award, it goes out to every one of my teammates that have been a part of the journey so you have to recognize those guys as well.”
Lineman Lane Nehring and Wyatt Raab were named to the First Team. Raab finished the 2021 season with 1026 rushing yards on the offensive side while racking up 42 tackles and 6 sacks on the defensive side. Nehring was a powerhouse on the line for the Jets, ending his senior season with 23.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
“I got more excited about that and seeing North Central fill up that sheet with all of the accolades and those awards,” Gorzinksi said. “That is pretty sweet.”
Forest Park running back Sam McKissick and Newberry linebacker Johnny Nutkins racked up Second Team finishes. Nine other U.P. players received Honorable Mentions.
2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS EIGHT-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Player of the Year – Luke Gorzinski, North Central
Coach of the Year – Brian Sanchez, Au Gres
FIRST TEAM
QB – Luke Gorzinski, North Central
QB – Mason VanSickle, Au Gres
RB – Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
RB – Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay
WR – Justin Wickey, Colon
WR – Elliot Addleman, Adrian Lenawee Christian
L – Coby Kegerreis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
L – Wyatt Raab, North Central
L – Lane Nehring, North Central
L – Tucker Lafler, Colon
LB – Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian
LB – Kaleb Johnson, Colon
DB – Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay
DB – Sam Mayer, Indian River Inland Lakes
ATH – Mason Salisbury, Marion
ATH – Simon Vinson, Colon
ATH – Nicolas Johnson, Britton-Deerfield
P/K – Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus
SECOND TEAM
QB – Reid Haskins, Bridgman
QB – Ashur Bryja, Adrian Lenawee Christian
RB – Nathan Robar, Peck
RB – Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park
WR – Evan Saunders, Au Gres
WR – Jayce Warren, Bridgman
L – Cameron Alberts, Suttons Bay
L – Anthony Paull, Rogers City
L – Alex Larner, Morrice
L – Noah Koth, Kinde North Huron
LB – Johnny Nutkins, Newberry
LB – Connor Alcock, Britton-Deerfield
DB – Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian
DB – Gabe Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
ATH – Alton Davis, Genesee
ATH – Will Case, Kinde North Huron
P – Brendan VanSumeren, Bay City All Saints
K – Raul Fuentes-Garriga, Colon
HONORABLE MENTION
QB – Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon/ETC
RB – Evan Lukeman, Mendon
RB – Josh Sullivan, Pickford
RB – Keagan Bender, Au Gres
WR – Johnny Schuman, Lawrence
WR – Gavin Walker, Lincoln Alcona
WR – Eric Edwards Newberry
WR – Mehki Wingfield, Concord
L – Josiah Howell, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
L – Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell
L – Timmy Bendick, Crystal Falls Forest Park
L – George Edington, Pickford
L – Lleyton Krumlauf, Suttons Bay
LB – Dallas Long, Mio
LB – James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell
LB – Cameron Raftery, Merrill
LB – Cody Newell, North Adams Jerome
DB – Cody Dabb, Ironwood
DB – Tyler Carpenter, Concord
ATH – Ethan Bowerman, Deckerville
ATH – J.R. Hildebrand, Martin
ATH – E.J. Suggitt, Rudyard
P – Ethan Landon, Pellston
K – Jacob Nolan, Rudyard
Coach – Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Coach – Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central
Coach – Chad Knoblock, Kinde North Huron
Coach – Garrick Opie, Suttons Bay
