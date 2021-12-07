3 North Central Jets named to A.P. All-State Football Team

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN/RRN) – Three members of the North Central Jets football team were named to the Associated Press 8-Player All-State football team.

Luke Gorzinksi, was named 8-man Player of a Year. A much-deserved award for the Junior quarterback. Gorzinski had a stellar 2021 season, racking up 1,133 rushing yards and 1,009 yards through the air. Not to mention leading his team to back-to-back State Title wins.

“It feels great,” Luke Gorzinski said to the Radio Results Network. “But really it is an award for everybody that has been around for the journey. It is not just a ‘me’ award, it goes out to every one of my teammates that have been a part of the journey so you have to recognize those guys as well.”

Lineman Lane Nehring and Wyatt Raab were named to the First Team. Raab finished the 2021 season with 1026 rushing yards on the offensive side while racking up 42 tackles and 6 sacks on the defensive side. Nehring was a powerhouse on the line for the Jets, ending his senior season with 23.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

“I got more excited about that and seeing North Central fill up that sheet with all of the accolades and those awards,” Gorzinksi said. “That is pretty sweet.”

Forest Park running back Sam McKissick and Newberry linebacker Johnny Nutkins racked up Second Team finishes. Nine other U.P. players received Honorable Mentions.

2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS EIGHT-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Player of the Year – Luke Gorzinski, North Central

Coach of the Year – Brian Sanchez, Au Gres



FIRST TEAM

QB – Luke Gorzinski, North Central

QB – Mason VanSickle, Au Gres

RB – Wyatt Wesley, Morrice

RB – Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay

WR – Justin Wickey, Colon

WR – Elliot Addleman, Adrian Lenawee Christian

L – Coby Kegerreis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

L – Wyatt Raab, North Central

L – Lane Nehring, North Central

L – Tucker Lafler, Colon

LB – Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

LB – Kaleb Johnson, Colon

DB – Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay

DB – Sam Mayer, Indian River Inland Lakes

ATH – Mason Salisbury, Marion

ATH – Simon Vinson, Colon

ATH – Nicolas Johnson, Britton-Deerfield

P/K – Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus



SECOND TEAM

QB – Reid Haskins, Bridgman

QB – Ashur Bryja, Adrian Lenawee Christian

RB – Nathan Robar, Peck

RB – Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park

WR – Evan Saunders, Au Gres

WR – Jayce Warren, Bridgman

L – Cameron Alberts, Suttons Bay

L – Anthony Paull, Rogers City

L – Alex Larner, Morrice

L – Noah Koth, Kinde North Huron

LB – Johnny Nutkins, Newberry

LB – Connor Alcock, Britton-Deerfield

DB – Clay Ayers, Adrian Lenawee Christian

DB – Gabe Ruggles, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

ATH – Alton Davis, Genesee

ATH – Will Case, Kinde North Huron

P – Brendan VanSumeren, Bay City All Saints

K – Raul Fuentes-Garriga, Colon



HONORABLE MENTION

QB – Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon/ETC

RB – Evan Lukeman, Mendon

RB – Josh Sullivan, Pickford

RB – Keagan Bender, Au Gres

WR – Johnny Schuman, Lawrence

WR – Gavin Walker, Lincoln Alcona

WR – Eric Edwards Newberry

WR – Mehki Wingfield, Concord

L – Josiah Howell, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

L – Kirby Koskela, Lake Linden-Hubbell

L – Timmy Bendick, Crystal Falls Forest Park

L – George Edington, Pickford

L – Lleyton Krumlauf, Suttons Bay

LB – Dallas Long, Mio

LB – James Milkey, Lake Linden-Hubbell

LB – Cameron Raftery, Merrill

LB – Cody Newell, North Adams Jerome

DB – Cody Dabb, Ironwood

DB – Tyler Carpenter, Concord

ATH – Ethan Bowerman, Deckerville

ATH – J.R. Hildebrand, Martin

ATH – E.J. Suggitt, Rudyard

P – Ethan Landon, Pellston

K – Jacob Nolan, Rudyard

Coach – Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coach – Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Coach – Chad Knoblock, Kinde North Huron

Coach – Garrick Opie, Suttons Bay