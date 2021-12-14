IRON MOUNTAIN, MI (December 14, 2021) – The 4th Annual Bring-a-Bear Teddy Bear Toss, held Monday, December 13th at Mountain View Ice Arena, was a great success with high attendance and a Flivver hockey team win over the Negaunee Miners. After the Flivvers scored their first goal, teddy bears and a colorful assortment of stuffed toys rained out onto the ice, with 215 new stuffed toys being collected from this year’s event.

First National Bank & Trust Project Teddy Bear new stuffed toy drive will continue throughout December, with collection boxes at the Downtown Iron Mountain location.

In addition to the Teddy Bear Toss, the normally scheduled Chuck-a-Puck game was replaced for the evening with Air-the-Bear, where participants purchased a chance to hit center ice by throwing a numbered bear. The 3 closest bears each won prizes provided by co-sponsor Radio Now 100.7 FM. All Air-the-Bear proceeds went directly to help fund the Flivver Hockey program.

The Project Teddy Bear drive now has collected a total of 367 new stuffed toys, and will continue to collect throughout December. There will be two rounds of donations; one prior to Christmas for organizations to give as gifts for children in need and a second round in January, to provide to emergency responders who provide stuffed toys to children as a comfort in emergency situations.

Since its inception in 2017, Project Teddy Bear has donated over 1,300 new stuffed toys to local organizations. Project Teddy Bear is part of First National Bank and Trust’s ongoing dedication to supporting and strengthening our community. The toy drive will continue throughout December and anyone who would like to contribute may bring in new stuffed toys to the collection boxes located at the First National Bank & Trust downtown office at 233 S. Stephenson Ave.

Press Release via: First National Bank & Trust

