NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – When Brad Nelson left Marquette and accepted the head coaching position a town over at rival Negaunee, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“It’s been very nice,” said Brad Nelson, the head coach for the Miners. “I feel accepted, you know, coming from the rival school in Marquette. My daughters went to Negaunee, so I know a lot of the people in the community and in the basketball community. It’s been nothing but positive words and encouragement and that’s something that a program needs.”

With the community’s support, Nelson quickly won over the trust of the Miners.

“I’m fair to the kids, I’m fair to the players,” said Nelson. “I’m very reasonable and I think that’s what they want and that’s what they deserve.”

Nelson inherited a roster full of experience and talent that has made his transition to Negaunee easier.

“Gavin Saunders is having a heck of a year,” said Nelson. “He’s only a junior for us. We have mostly seniors. We start a junior, a sophomore and then three seniors with seniors coming in off of the bench. He’s (Saunders) been a pleasant surprise. It’s just a matter of time before the Mason’s get going and he’s had a couple of big games. Brody Bell is injured right now, but he’s had a couple of big games. Gavin Downey is going to come around. He’s been struggling shooting, but shooters shoot and we need him to shoot and keep shooting. If we got five guys out on the court that are tough to guard, which we do, it’s just getting them into the right spots and that’s something that we look forward to.”

Nelson’s message to his new team has been clear since day one.

“I always tell the guys, ‘Don’t run the play, make the play,'” said Nelson. “React to what the defense is doing. That’s been our focus the last few days in practice. That’s something that takes playing together and running the stuff we want to run. We’re getting better at it but we still have a lot of room to improve.”

With the team completely bought in, the Miners have had a strong start to their season. They are third in the latest UPSSA Basketball Poll in Division’s 1-3 with a 7-3 record through ten games.

“You know, a lot of the games we’ve won, there’s not as strong of competition that we faced and those are games you should win,” said Nelson. “Now we’re trying to get to the point where we win the games that we might not deserve to win and get over that hump. That comes down to the little things. That’s the stuff we point out in film and whether you win by forty or win by four, you’re going to be able to look at the film and at least dissect things to get better.”

While his focus is on the Miner’s and their improvement, Nelson continues to keep a strong relationship with his former players from Marquette.

“It’s been a lot smoother than I anticipated,” said Nelson. “The kids in Marquette support it. They support me and they’re always asking about our team. When we play we’ve been seeing a lot of Marquette kids come to our game which is kind of cool.”

And with still being a full-time teacher at Marquette Senior High School, Nelson makes sure to return his support to the Redmen whenever he can.

“I support all of those kids like they were my own players,” said Nelson. “They really are because I spent a lot of time with those kids and I want nothing but success for them not only on the court but off the court. That’s something that I’m proud of is they can come to me and talk and it’s not like they’re talking to the rival court. I’m more of a mentor to this kids and that’s why you coach.”