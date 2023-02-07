NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners earned a thrilling 34-33 win over Calumet on Tuesday night. Cooper Atkins played hero for the Miners hitting a buzzer beating jump shot to seal the victory for Negaunee.
February 17 2023 07:00 pm
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners earned a thrilling 34-33 win over Calumet on Tuesday night. Cooper Atkins played hero for the Miners hitting a buzzer beating jump shot to seal the victory for Negaunee.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>