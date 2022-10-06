NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – There’s something about having home field advantage to elevate teams to the next level. As the Norway Knights build on the early success of their season, so does support from the community. Now that support is becoming an important piece to their winning strategy.

Sitting at 6-0 on the season, it seems the Norway Football team has found their footing in their second year as a member of the 8-man Football League.

“Going into the 8-man we knew, we had other coaches giving hints like, ‘hey, do it this way, try this, you’re going to see different things as you go on and you’re not going to stick with one game-plan,'” said Scott Popp, the head coach for the Knights. “As we got through that, we sat down at the end of the year and we said, ‘This is what we liked. Let’s really hammer this down and we can stick with this in practice and we can just stick with one routine.’ That’s what we did this year and things have been working out pretty good for us. The coaches have put a lot of time in and we got things going in the right direction.”

“It’s a lot more running, plays go quicker, more open field tackles, it’s just way faster,” said Shane Swanson, a senior center, defensive tackle, and linebacker. “Our team figured it out, figured out what we had to do. We got our plays down, figured out how we had to do it and got it all together.”

Popp says the biggest factor in the quick transition to the new game has been the players mentality.

“The kids bought in,” said Popp. “That’s the big thing starting off the season, they just know that we got to buy in and everyday we have to get better and better and they’re proving themselves right now.”

It’s not just the kids that have bought in. The support system surrounding the team has also grown.

“If we want our kids to buy in we need our school to buy in, we need the community to buy in, families, friends of the families out there in the public,” said Popp. “This year it has been great. The support from the community has been unbelievable.”

That support system goes well beyond the final whistle on Friday nights.

“We started the 5th Quarter this year to just try and get a culture back that has been here in the past in Norway,” said Popp. “Somebody donates and they have a pizza party for the kids. All the athletes, the athletes that cheer, it’s everybody. Anybody can come in the community and they’re fighting for who wants to pay for it. You know, people saying ‘We want to sponsor, we want to sponsor.’ So, it’s just been a great year so far.”

Popp says that support has been a big reason for the Knights’ success the year.

“When the kids see that grandma and grandpa are watching you now, and your aunt and uncle are watching you, and they’re paying for this dinner for us to have after the football games. They’re also seeing them at the restaurant saying, ‘Hey, great job tonight.’ So, they just want to keep impressing the parents, the friends, the family, you know, everybody else like that. So, it’s been a great thing for us.”

With the talent on the field and the backing from the community, the Knights have big plans for the second half of the season.

“It’s been a long time since Norway and we’re looking forward to getting in it,” said Popp. “We’re not stopping at the playoffs, we want to make as far of a run as possible and we’re not satisfied unless we get to that final game. I think the kids believe in that even though sometimes you just want to take steps. No, these kids want to go for it all and that’s what we’re expecting out of these kids.”