Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos announced Tuesday the hiring of Bailey Lamb as their next head varsity football coach.

“I’m just really excited,” said Lamb. “Getting a chance to make a difference in these kids’ lives is such an awesome responsibility that I don’t take lightly at all. I can’t wait to help make them better people and I can’t wait to learn from them. I think there’s an opportunity for growth for me as well.”

“Bailey was selected as head coach because of his ability to make connections with students,” said Kristen Farkas, the athletic director at Escanaba High School. “He has a clear passion for the game of football, but more importantly, we are confident that Bailey will build and establish long-term relationships. When students know you care about their skill development and well-being, they’ll do anything for you.”

Lamb’s journey to his new role has come full circle. He suited up for the Eskymos during his high school career and graduated in 2014. He then had stops at Michigan Tech, Bay College, and Central Michigan where he graduated with a degree in Exercisce Science & Kinesiology.

He says he understands the history and tradition of the program through and through after experiencing it for himself.

“Being an Eskymo down to its core means tradition and pride,” said Lamb. “In my opinion, Escanaba is the greatest city in the world. Maybe I’m biased but I love it here. I think the way the community bans around its athletics, especially the football team is second to none.”

Lamb, who’s been driven by competition from a young age says the team will rely on their hard work rather than luck to reach their goals.

“As you grow and go through the years and everything you get a lot of experiences and I think sports has just been a way to grow in life and become a better person,” said Lamb. “You battle adversity, you battle through different things and it teaches you to instead of just giving up and backing away it teaches you to overcome it, conquer it, and really own it. The plan is to be disciplined, the plan is to do things the right way. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play fast. We’re not going to be result-focused we’re going to be process-focused. I’m going to teach the kids that doing things the right way will lead to the results we want.”

The opportunity to take the field in front of the Eskymos faithful again is something Lamb is grateful for.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” said Lamb. “I’m really excited and definitely looking forward to it. I’m sure as soon as we get out there and you see everybody in the crowd it’s going to be quite the adrenaline rush.”

Lamb has spent the last four years as a volunteer football coach and just wrapped up his first season coaching the junior varsity baseball team. He’s also a teacher at Escanaba High School teaching freshman science.