L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga Vikings knew they were going to be in a battle when they headed to L’Anse on Thursday night. The Vikings outlasted the Purple Hornets 55-50 in a back and forth contest.
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
