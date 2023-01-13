BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – There was an undeniable bond amongst last year’s Baraga Girls Basketball team that was apparent every time the Vikings took the floor. It was the main catalyst for their run to the Breslin Center.

“There was just so much stuff to reflect back on,” said Tyler Larson, the head coach for Baraga. “The relationships that we built with the girls. The magic that they put together. The community support and not only bringing together not only the community members in Baraga, but in L’Anse and just all of Baraga County. Then, the entire U.P. as we moved along the way. It was just an unbelievable feeling and seems so surreal to look back at it. It was just something so special that I’ll never forget.”

“Our connections all together were just amazing, and we were just flawless with everything,” said Corina Jahfetson, a team captain for the Vikings. “There wasn’t connected dots, it just flowed. Everything was flowing and it was like family, it was a second family.”

The Vikings aren’t satisfied with just getting there. They’re determined to get back there and now have the belief that’s it’s possible.

“Building that confidence and just having the belief that it can happen,” said Larson. “A small town of Baraga and these girls that have been childhood friends putting stuff together, playing together and understanding that when you play your best you can beat anybody, or you can beat anybody. The magic from last year’s season certainly has re-framed our thinking here in Baraga and we certainly want to continue to carry that so we can make the best push possible come tournament time.”

“I learned that you need to have discipline on defense, and everyone has to know what they’re doing on the court,” said Makenna Hendrickson, another captain for the Vikings. “Everyone has to use their opportunities to score and just work as a team, really.”

With the focus now shifted to getting back to the big stage, they’re doing everything possible to be ready for when the competition level rises.

“It just kind of gives you a bigger picture,” said Larson. “You look at things from a different lens and just understanding that it’s a long season. You just can’t dwell on any setbacks and learn from them, and it has helped us all the way along. This year picking up a couple extra games, some challenging games to help us get better and help us exploit some of our weaknesses, so we can work on that. A 22-game schedule is a long schedule that we can utilize to our advantage, so we’re prepared come tournament time.”

Despite losing All-U.P. Dream Teamer, Reide Osterman, who is now suiting up for Northern Michigan, the Vikings are proving they are a force once again this season. They return a majority of their production and are 8-2 through ten games.

“A lot of our reserve players off the bench are stepping up and doing are doing what they need to do,” said Larson. “We have nine returning players from last year. Our two captains, Corey Jafhetson and Makenna Hendrickson have been outstanding so far this year. Corey is a scoring machine and Makenna has a defensive tenacity that any coach would want. Kylie Michaelson has been doing an excellent job on the offensive end getting to the rim. Jaycee Larson, Autumn Tembruell, Kinsei Jahfetson, Makayla Smith, the list goes on. Everybody that is stepping foot on the floor has really contributed in their own way.”

“Last year with Reide, she kind of filled most of the captain part but I also helped,” said Jahfetson. “With her leaving we had a big role to fill, and I try filling her role a lot which kind of helps.”

And they’re winning games using the same ‘We Before Me’ mentality.

“We’ve been just really improving and working on knowing each other as a team and just playing together,” said Hendrickson.

“Nobody is looking for the credit as long as we can win the game,” said Larson. “That’s the nice thing is that everyone is willing to distribute the ball, get it to the open person, push the ball up the floor, play help defense, and willing to share playing time. It’s something that every coach would want, and we really want to continue on with that. We’re not the biggest team but we gel well. They can get up the floor fast, quick feet, we try to do as much speed training that we can and try to stay healthy. They all get along well, they all celebrate each other, the bench is going wild for each other and hyping each other up. So, it’s nice to see teammates lifting one another to reach the final goal which is to win the game and have fun with it.”