BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN)- You’ve heard the saying, “defense wins championships’. For the Baraga Girls Basketball team, their defensive effort has fueled one of the best starts in school history.

“We’re certainly coming to find out that we’re a very defensive-driven team and it’s just attitude and effort and we’re just really honing in on that,” said Tyler Larson, the head coach for Baraga. “One thing we do have is we have really tough defense and we have gritty, gritty athletes that get after it. We always preach to them that defense will get us through every game that we need, or at least keep us hanging around long enough and the shots will fall.”

The defensive numbers are impressive.

“One of the goals that we set and this is one that we really wanted was trying to hold a team to 30 points a game or less,” said Larson. “It’s a very challenging goal but after 12 games in we have an average of just 29 points a game right now that we’re holding teams to. So, that just gives us an extra boost.”

Even in defeat, there are lessons to be learned. Baraga’s only loss so far this season came against division 2 Houghton.

“So, I told the girls after how proud I was of them and probably the least disappointed I have ever been on a loss,” said Larson. So, I thought of it as a great learning opportunity and actually, we gained a couple of things from that game that we incorporated into our season at this point. So, we chalk that up as a win and try to find a silver lining and that kind of stuff.”

The Vikings mindset is to just stay the course, taking a page from Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker’s book of success.

“It’s a long season and that’s one thing that I try to keep on with the girls is we need to just stay the course, do what we’re good at and try to get better at some of the things that we need to work on and just chip away,” said Larson. “You know, we take the Mel Tucker approach, and I’m a Michigan fan actually, but Mel Tucker’s 1 percent thing and just try to get one percent better every time we’re out here. Just one little thing and over the course of time you can be 30-40 percent better at something and look back and see how much you’ve grown.”

