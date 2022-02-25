by: Jake Durant Posted: Feb 25, 2022 / 11:07 PM EST Updated: Feb 25, 2022 / 11:07 PM EST SHARE MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Maroons took care of the Marquette Redmen, 51-32, Friday night. Adian Bellisle scored 11 points for the Maroons and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his career. Latest Posts Huskies fall in OT to No. 1 Minnesota State Wildcats Pounce Bulldogs Friday with Seven Goal Performance Boys HS Basketball: Bellisle scores 1,000, Maroons top Marquette 21′-22′ MPC All-Conference Girls Basketball Team Announced #Top3on3: Top plays from high school basketball 2/24/2022