Prior to Thursday night’s game between Ewen-Trout Creek and Dollar Bay, a celebration was held to honor the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Panthers team that made a run to the state championship game.
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jake Durant
Posted:
Updated:
Prior to Thursday night’s game between Ewen-Trout Creek and Dollar Bay, a celebration was held to honor the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Panthers team that made a run to the state championship game.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>